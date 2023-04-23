Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.82.

NYSE:THC opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

