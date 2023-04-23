TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.44 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $199.35 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,329,099 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,121,091 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

