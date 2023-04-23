TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 11.4% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $196.00 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00061175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001215 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,324,854 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,115,020 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

