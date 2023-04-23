TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0197

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $192.91 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,320,622 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,108,517 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

