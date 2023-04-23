Tfo Tdc LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 548.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.90 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

