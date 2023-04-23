Tfo Tdc LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tfo Tdc LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 13,445.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,947,000 after buying an additional 265,619 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,878,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,405,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

