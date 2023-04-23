The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $337.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $337.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $341.66 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

