The Graph (GRT) Trading 18.9% Lower This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $30.07 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,638,306,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,937,545,165 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

