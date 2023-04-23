The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IPG opened at $37.50 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.