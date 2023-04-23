The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $65,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. 3,184,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.