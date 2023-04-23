The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TRV opened at $179.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

