The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,005,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.3% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $174,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,467,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

