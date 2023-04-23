Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $313.79 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $313.79 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,111,453,712 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

