Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $320.99 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $320.99 million and $8.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03304807 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,454,595.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

