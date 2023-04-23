Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.01 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Threshold has a market cap of $323.67 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03304807 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,454,595.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

