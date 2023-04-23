Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 102 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -4.44 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.23 billion $2.21 billion -3.89

Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -412.45% -2.66% -3.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 917 2147 2762 94 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold peers beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

