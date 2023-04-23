Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $592,327.41 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $592,327.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,582.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toast Trading Up 0.8 %

TOST opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

