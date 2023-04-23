tomiNet One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.75 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. tomiNet has a total market cap of $125.29 million and $11.75 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00009443 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.61585911 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,080,172.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.