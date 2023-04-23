Toncoin (TON) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.39 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and approximately $22.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00008372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,814.12 or 1.00007704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002371 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.30291633 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $21,232,262.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

