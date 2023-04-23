Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MODG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.75 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.