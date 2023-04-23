Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 106,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 621,387 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

