Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,007 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.