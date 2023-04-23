Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,956 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,151.6% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 116,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 114,174 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,057,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

CWI stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.