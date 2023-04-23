Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of TIG opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Trean Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,479 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 2,132.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 272,698 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

