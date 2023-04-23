Truist Financial Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $325.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $304.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

