U.S. Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.