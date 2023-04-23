U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

