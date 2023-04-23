U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

