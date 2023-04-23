U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 725,651 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 691,719 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,050,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 649,683 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 600,674 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

