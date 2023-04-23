U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 3.2 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.