U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day moving average is $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

