U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.78 and its 200 day moving average is $268.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $292.53. The company has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

