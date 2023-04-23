U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

