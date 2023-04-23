U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,702,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,096,000 after buying an additional 1,977,400 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

CSCO stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

