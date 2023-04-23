U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,447 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,447 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.