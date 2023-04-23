U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

AMGN opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

