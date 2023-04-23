UBS Group Lowers Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $972.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.43 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 55.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.6% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 229,349 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,444,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 1,175,032 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 30,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

