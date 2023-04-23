Ultra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $104.91 million and $1.80 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 333,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30363059 USD and is down -8.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,986,704.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

