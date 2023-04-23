Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Financial Review

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) and TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultralife and TLG Acquisition One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and TLG Acquisition One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife -0.09% 0.84% 0.60% TLG Acquisition One N/A -50.99% 3.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and TLG Acquisition One’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $131.84 million 0.50 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

TLG Acquisition One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultralife.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

