UMA (UMA) Hits Market Cap of $137.07 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $137.07 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00006983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,391,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,057,136 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

