Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VIG opened at $156.54 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $161.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

