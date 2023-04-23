Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

