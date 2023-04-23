Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.