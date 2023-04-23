Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lowered by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.76. 447,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,477. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.58.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

