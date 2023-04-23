Velas Self Reported Market Cap Tops $48.36 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $48.36 million and approximately $985,481.37 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,442,029,701 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442,029,698 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.