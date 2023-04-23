Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Ventas Stock Up 1.3 %

VTR opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $59.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

