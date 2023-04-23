Verge Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $38.88 million and $1.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,424.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00311250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00569922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00434909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,996,450 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,996,463 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.