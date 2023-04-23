Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 131,938 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 11,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 23,823,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,912,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.