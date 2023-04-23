Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $23,354,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,634,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,585,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 504,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.