VirtualMeta Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.16 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $33,251.69 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00350144 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,063.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

